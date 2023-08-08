Bentham plays Gabby Thomas and has been involved in major plotlines, with viewers most recently knowing her for discovering her finance Nicky was gay and only using her to get a home at Home Farm.

Left devasted by the truth, Gabby went to Dawn's husband Billy as she hoped for a kiss, only to leave him mortified.

Discussing the shock kiss attempt, Bentham told Inside Soap magazine: "It was a moment of madness that she comes to regret. She’s seeking validation from any man."

Emmerdale star to take a break from ITV soap

The Emmerdale actress also told Inside Soap magazine that she imagines what Gabby's reaction was: " I just picture Gabby waking up in the morning and feeling like her life is chaos.

"Obviously, there’s the anniversary of Liv Dingle’s death on the horizon, and that’s difficult for Gabby, as Liv was her best mate."

With hints that Gabby will be making an exit from Emmerdale, there is hope that Bentham will make a dramatic return to the ITV soap.

As the actress shared: "She needs to reset. Heartbreak can be long and tedious but she knows that she needs to get it all out.

"The tears need to come. Hopefully, she’ll come back with a different head-on with regards to the Nicky situation."

Taking her break, Gabby is set to move to Portugal where her grandmother Diane Sugden currently lives.