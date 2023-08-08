The show’s very own host Nikita Kanda has been announced as the latest contestant who will be taking to the dance floor this autumn.

She will be joining the line-up as the ninth addition so far, which includes Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington, former newsreader Angela Rippon, stage and screen star Layton Williams, Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy and comedian Eddie Kadi.

Others are Irish presenter Angela Scanlon, Love Island’s Zara McDermott and Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas.

Nikita said: “I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself.

"I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

Who is Nikita Kanda?





Nikita is a radio host and TV presenter, best known for being the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show, previously having presented the Saturday afternoon show.

She has interviewed everyone from Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, Bridgerton actors Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran, to Marvel actress Awkwafina and global pop star Nick Jonas.

Recently nominated for Presenter of the Year at the Asian Media Awards, Nikita has also fronted regular reports on BBC One’s The One Show on a range of topics from the rise of cashless businesses to government support for female sport.

The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation.

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course.