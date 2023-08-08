Announcing the news on her The Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Tuesday (August 8) morning, former Strictly finalist Fleur East unveiled Adam Thomas as the eighth celebrity in the cast.

Thomas is the first soap star to be confirmed for the 2023 edition of the BBC dance contest, having played Adam Barton on ITV's Emmerdale and more recently reprising his role as Donte Charles on the BBC's Waterloo Road.

Adam said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years' Strictly Come Dancing. I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it! I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor...I can't wait!"

Dance lessons are on the curriculum for Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas he's ready to be schooled in the world of #Strictly! 🕺🏻https://t.co/XmoYvSHB5o @adamthomas21 pic.twitter.com/seh8gwYYI1 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 8, 2023

Thomas joins several other famous faces who have already been confirmed for the season 21 Strictly line-up.

Adam joins Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon and Zara McDermott in the class of 2023.

In 2020 Adam teamed up with his brothers Ryan and Scott for six-part ITV travel series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai.

They took their late father back to Mumbai to trace their heritage and long lost relatives, and to see for the first time the country where the brothers descended from.

He also co-hosts popular podcast series Mancs on the Mic, alongside his brothers.

The news was revealed this morning on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, James & Matt.