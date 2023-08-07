Since appearing on the ITV dating show, McDermott has made a series of TV documentaries.

On Monday afternoon, the 26-year-old was unveiled as the latest contestant for the show.

So far, actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kadi and Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon have been announced as the stars taking to the dance floor for Strictly 2023.

We've got a text! @bbcthree documentary maker and former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott is joining the cast of #Strictly 2023



Zara McDermott joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

The news of McDermott being a contestant in the dancing competition was announced on BBC Radio 1 on Monday afternoon.

