Presenter Angela Scanlon is the sixth star who has been added to the line-up so far, with the news being aired on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show on Monday (August 7).

Angela said: "I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras?

“Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"

The One Show kicked off the long-awaited announcements on Friday evening (August 4).

Other famous faces confirmed for the dancing extravaganza include Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington, former newsreader Angela Rippon, stage and screen star Layton Williams, Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy and comedian Eddie Kadi.

Who is Angela Scanlon?





Angela is an Irish television presenter for the BBC and RTÉ.

She hosts the hugely successful interior design show Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two and is the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have their own Saturday night chat show with Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One.

Last year, Angela published her first book Joyrider, part empowering guide and part memoir, all about the importance of bringing gratitude into everyday life.

Starting off as a stylist, she worked in fashion TV in Ireland, before beginning her UK career as the new presenter of Robot Wars along with documentaries for the BBC.

The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will soon return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation.

More celebrities joining Strictly 2023 will be announced in due course.