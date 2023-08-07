The popular brand known for its sweet treats has issued the recall for its White Chocolate & Raspberry Summer 4-pack of doughnuts because it contains peanuts which are not mentioned on the packaging label.

As a result of a packaging error, some packs have been incorrectly packed with two Reese’s doughnuts which contain peanuts, reports the Food Standards Authority (FSA).

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone who is allergic to peanuts.

What Krispy Kreme product has been recalled due to containing peanuts?





The incorrectly packed products also contain two original glazed doughnuts.

The specific products affected by this are with a best before date of 6 August, 2023.

Krispy Kreme has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The alert has been issued for the product which has been bought from 18 locations at major supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's in the UK.

The full list can be found here.

What should I do if I bought the Krispy Kreme White Chocolate & Raspberry Summer 4-pack of doughnuts?





If you have bought one of the affected 4-packs, you can contact Krispy Kreme customer services with information including where you bought the product, a photo and the batch number to get a full refund.

Contact customercare@krispykreme.co.uk or call 01276 601170.

What are product allergy recalls and withdrawals?





The FSA adds: Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

“Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

“When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”