Whilst a ban on electric shock collars has been promised, no date has been set for the final stage of the law to be passed through Parliament, putting it at risk of being dropped completely.

The Kennel Club, which it says is the UK’s largest organisation dedicated to dog health and welfare, is urging the Government not to delay.

It has campaigned for a ban on the devices for 10 years now and it is asking the public for help to ensure it goes through.

The Kennel Club says no date has been set for the final stage of the law to be passed by Parliament (Image: Canva)

What can the public do to help The Kennel Club?





The Kennel Club is calling for the public to write to Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) showing their support for the ban, and urging decision-makers not to delay.

A template for the letter can be found on The Kennel Club website here.

Mark Beazley, Chief Executive at The Kennel Club, said: “We urge dog lovers across the UK to support this ban and put pressure on the Government to follow through with their promises for animal welfare.

“Research has shown there is absolutely no need for cruel shock collars, which cause physical and psychological harm, given the vast array of positive training methods available.

“We urge the Government to keep its promise and ban these devices as a priority. Their reputation to deliver on commitments is waning after other animal welfare legislative proposals have been dropped and since no date has been set to bring in this ban – which is already in place in Wales.

"Shock collars were also banned in France earlier this year, and in Scotland an independent Animal Welfare Commission has recommended a complete ban on their use. Meanwhile, in England, we are still waiting for a date to get a ban passed once and for all."