The company’s chief executive confirmed the move on Thursday (August 3) which could put some 12,500 jobs at risk.

However, it is hoped that some of the 400 stores at risk could be rescued after it was revealed there are "significant levels of interest”.

Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said he will continue to push the interested parties to "move as fast as possible" The Mirror reported.

The news of the closures comes just days after Wilko announced its intention to appoint administrators (Image: PA)

Which Wilko stores will shut around the UK?





The Mirror reports that the 14 Wilko stores named for imminent closure are located in:

The Fort Birmingham

Bournemouth

Shipley

Stockton

Scunthorpe

Narborough Road in Leicester

Rotherham

Skegness

Grantham

Merthyr Tydfil

Cleethorpes

Woolwich

Redditch

Llanelli

In his statement announcing the intention to appoint administrators Mark Jackson said: "While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention.

“We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

“We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.”