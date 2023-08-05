Sources say the disgraced singer of the Lostprophets was set upon by fellow inmates inside Yorkshire's HMP Wakefield, where he is serving a 29-year sentence for multiple sex crimes, including offences against young children and babies.

A source said: “He was found by officers after being held hostage and battered on Saturday morning.

"He’s in a life-threatening condition and there are fears he could die. If he survives, he’ll have been very lucky.”

Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins fights for life after 'brutal stabbing' in jail https://t.co/4jNTa2ihec — Angela Wormald (@Angela_Wormald) August 5, 2023

According to the Mirror, Watkins was taken hostage by three other inmates shortly after 9am on Saturday morning. He is said to have suffered stab wounds and beatings before eventually being freed by prison officers around six hours later.

Witnesses said paramedics worked to save his life in an ambulance outside the jail. A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

46-year-old Watkins found fame and fortune as frontman for rock band Lost Prophets until he was unmasked as a drug-crazed predatory paedophile in 2013.

the amount of people i have seen on here admitting that they still like lostprophets because they believe in separating the art from the artist if they’re problematic… what he did was uhhh way more than just being problematic — xero 🕹️ (@1000seraphim) August 5, 2023

He shocked the rock world after pleading guilty to the attempted rape of a baby and 10 other sex offences after preying on fans, including two who offered up their babies to be abused by their idol. Watkins was described in court as a “determined and committed paedophile”.

The court heard he plotted to abuse two babies with their own mothers in text and internet messages in which he spoke of his desire to “cross the line” and to intoxicate one young victim by blowing crystal meth smoke into the child’s face.

The judge heard details of a sickening 17-minute video shot in a London hotel room which showed Watkins performing a sex act on a child.

If you've been the victim of sexual assault, you can access help and resources via www.rapecrisis.org.uk or calling the national telephone helpline on 0808 802 9999