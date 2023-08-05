The presenter on the Channel 4 property show said: "My kids would never forgive my husband if daddy said, "Mummy can't go on Strictly" - they would disown him." She continued: "I would be well up for doing Strictly because I've got serious rhythm.

"It would show a completely different side of my personality and I would love the challenge of it." Jasmine admitted that she "genuinely thinks she's a good dancer" although she has "never had a single lesson."

She said: "When I was a little girl, I used to watch Come Dancing and I loved it. And I used to think "I want to be one of those dancers" and my dad would switch off the telly and say "why are you watching this rubbish?

"But I would definitely be up for it if the challenge ever came up." She added, as per Birmingham Live: "I like going to Zumba classes and really enjoy that kind of exercise.

"I don't know if that curse is a real thing or just an excuse. It just depends on that person's situation and if there are cracks in somebody's relationship, it may just accelerate it."

Strictly Come Dancing yesterday announced its first competitors for its 2023 series in Angela Rippon, Amanda Abbington and Layton Williams.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in autumn 2023 with further details about air date and start time to be confirmed.