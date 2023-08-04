Adder bites are known to affect both pets and humans, making them particularly worrisome to dog walkers.

With snake bites on the rise, here is everything you need to know.

What do UK adders look like?





Female adders are known to be brown or copper coloured (Getty) (Image: Getty)

British adders are fairly distinctive with the males having a silvery-grey colouration while the females can be copper or brown.

Both males and females have a black zig-zag pattern on their backs. fully-black adders also exist.

These snakes can measure as long as 60 to 80 cm when they are fully grown, according to the Woodland Trust.

What happens if an adder bites you or your dog?





Adders are poisonous with the severity of this depending on the person's weight, health, age and where they were bitten.

Symptoms of a bite can develop rapidly with dizziness, swelling and discolouration of the skin around the bite beginning within one to two hours.

Dogs may also show symptoms of a bite with these including pain or swelling around the affected areas, limping, and a few small bite marks.

More serious symptoms may include pale gums, panting, drooling and vomiting and diarrhoea.

In life-threatening cases, there may be swelling around the neck and face, weakness or wobbling, severe bruising, difficulty breathing and collapsing.

How poisonous are adders?





Adders are famous for being the UK's only venomous snake but while the bite can be painful and cause inflammation, there is generally very little danger to humans.

The bite can be very dangerous to very young, ill or old people.

Medical attention should be sought immediately if conditions worsen.

What you should do if you're bitten by an adder?





Adder bites aren't generally life threatening (Getty) (Image: Getty)

According to the NHS website, those who have been bitten by an adder should remain calm as most snake bites in the UK are not serious.

They should then keep the affected part of the body still and lie in the recovery position before taking paracetamol for the pain.

Remembering the colour pattern of the snake is also advisable so the doctor can treat the bite better.

Victims of snake bites should also remove any jewellery and loosen the clothes around the bite in case of swelling.

It is advised that they stay away from the snake, avoid sucking the poison out of the bite and completely avoid the use of aspirin or ibuprofen as these may make the bleeding worse.

If you or someone you know has been bitten by a snake you should call 999 or visit A&E immediately.

What should you do if your dog is bitten by an adder?





According to the experts are Kennel Store, dog owners should remain calm to help their dogs.

They should then try and remember what the snake looks like or take a photograph of it, so the bite can be treated more effectively.

Owners should keep their dog as still as possible to prevent the venom from spreading and avoid touching the bite (even if applying bandages or dressing).

You should then call your vet to inform them of the situation before bringing them to it.