The eligibility for bereavement support payment and widowed parent’s allowance to cohabiting parents with dependent children was extended by the government in February.

These are benefits designed to help with the financial impact of losing a partner.

Previously, only eligible bereaved parents who were married or in a civil partnership were able to claim these benefits.

Those whose partner died between April 9, 2001 and February 8, 2023 may be able to receive backdated payments.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) extended eligibility in February and opened a 12-month window for cohabiting parents to backdate their claims.

Therefore, parents whose partner died before February 9, 2023 have until February 8, 2024 to claim.

After this date, it would not be possible to claim widowed parent’s allowance and parents will not get their full entitlement to a backdated payment of bereavement support payment.

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said: “This is an important law change which extends support to many more bereaved families with children, regardless of whether parents were married or in a civil partnership.

“I would urge any parents eligible for backdated money to put in their claim now so they can benefit from this financial support as soon as possible.”

The benefit a parent is eligible for will depend on the date their partner died.

For example, if their partner died before April 6, 2017, they would need to claim widowed parent’s allowance.

If their partner died on or after April 6, 2017, they would need to claim bereavement support payment which has replaced widowed parent’s allowance.

The earliest point to which payments can be backdated is August 30 2018, even if someone’s partner died before this date.

In order to qualify for these bereavement benefits, parents must:

Be under the state pension age

Have paid a certain amount of national insurance contributions

Be either pregnant or having a dependent child on the day their partner died

More information about eligibility for bereavement support payment or for widowed parents allowance can be found via the government website.

Further bereavement help and support can also be found on the government website.

Bereaved parents in Northern Ireland who could be eligible should apply to the Department for Communities (DfC) in Northern Ireland.

More information about the bereavement support payment and widowed parents allowance for people in Northern Ireland can be found via the Northern Ireland government website.

Alison Penny, director of the Childhood Bereavement Network, said: “It has been very moving to hear stories from parents who have received a backdated payment after years of being unable to access this lifeline benefit for them and their children.

“We think there are many others out there who could be in line for a payment.

“We encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to look into this, and seek specialist welfare benefits advice if they are in any doubt about the effects that a back payment could have on their wider tax and social security entitlements.”

If you live in England, Scotland or Wales, you should apply to the UK Government.