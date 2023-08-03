Keeping grocery costs low can be tough, as the cost of living crisis and food inflation continues to hit pockets across the country.

However, one shopper appears to have the system cracked, with her extreme money-saving shopping list which costs less than £15 a week at Asda.

Eilish Stout-Cairns, from Newcastle, spends just £14.51 on the groceries and is able to stay full with meals such as pesto pasta, porridge with jam and a jacket potato with baked beans.

Eilish Stout-Cairns with her £15 weekly shop from Asda (Image: LatestDeals.co.uk)

The savvy shopper told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: “When it’s close to the end of the month, or I need to cut back due to unexpected costs cropping up, I use this shopping list to keep my grocery spend in check.

“It’s great because I can stock up on essential items and still snack between meals if I get peckish - but I’m spending less than £15 per week.”

This is Eilish’s weekly shopping list:

Just Essentials by Asda Porridge Oats 1kg

Just Essentials by Asda Strawberry Jam 454g

Just Essentials By Asda White Bread

Just Essentials By Asda 15 Eggs

Just Essentials by Asda Vegetable Soup 400g (3 tins)

The Bakery at Asda 6 Wholemeal Pittas

Asda British Fluffy Golden Large Baking Potato (1 pack of 4)

Just Essentials by Asda Baked Beans (2 tins)

Asda Green Pesto

Asda Fusilli

Just Essentials by Asda Grated Mild Cheddar Cheese

Asda Red Pepper (2 peppers)

Just Essentials by Asda 6 Pack Ready Salted Crisps

Asda Ginger Nuts

She explained: “My nearest shop is ASDA and I’ve learned which of their Just Essentials range work best for me.

“For example, their porridge oats are just 90p for 1kg and one pack can easily last me just over two weeks. That’s 0.06p per serving.

“Getting protein in isn’t difficult, as it only costs £1.99 for a pack of 15 eggs, and I can use them in different meals, such as egg on toast or a vegetable omelette.

“I tend to choose between soup with pitta bread or a jacket potato for lunch, and both of these options fill me up until dinner time.

“If I get peckish though, the budget still allows me to pick up some ready salted crisps and ginger nut biscuits which only cost 55p.

Eilish's £15 weekly shop from Asda (Image: LatestDeals.co.uk)

“By weaving in super cheap items into your shopping list you can afford to budget for more expensive items so you’re eating decent, filling meals.

“For example, baked beans are just 28p a tin with the Just Essentials range, and a pack of four baking potatoes is just 65p.

“As I only use half a tin of baked beans on my jacket potato, that balances out to just over 30p per serving.

“Cheaper meals like these mean I can afford to pick up pesto to make an indulgent dinner with pasta, and for a healthier option I can combine red pepper and cheddar with eggs to make a filling vegetable omelette.

“This shopping list works really well for me - sometimes I am using it every other week and my monthly grocery bill goes right down.”

Eilish’s Money-Saving Meal Plan Under £15

Breakfast - Porridge and jam OR Egg on toast

Lunch - Soup and pitta OR Jacket potato and baked beans

Dinner - Vegetable omelette OR pesto pasta

Snacks - Ready salted crisps, ginger nut biscuits

Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, added: “When I was a student, I would always have a cupboard full of baked beans and pasta as these ingredients are so cheap and versatile.

“These staple foods have allowed Eilish to create a super low-cost shopping list which anyone can replicate to save money themselves.”