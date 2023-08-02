Macy Alabi who plays Ruby Dobbs, the daughter of Tyrone Dobbs and stepdaughter of Fiz Brown on the ITV soap has stepped away from the cobbles since joining over a decade ago.

It comes as spoilers for next week reveal she has been replaced in a “surprise recast.”

Macy decided to “bow out” of the role, with Ruby now being played by another child actor, Billie Naylor who will appear in new scenes within the upcoming episodes, The Mirror understands.

In one of Macy’s last scenes, viewers saw her wave farewell to step-mum Fiz earlier this year in May as she was heading to Norwich for a new job opportunity.

According to spoilers, Billie Naylor is taking on the role from next week as Ruby returns and will appear in new scenes throughout upcoming episodes.

It seems she will join the show alongside a storyline following sibling rivalry, which could see her fallout with sister Hope Stape.

The Mirror explains: “Ruby and Hope will be seen going head-to-head at the Little Big Shotz classes at the community centre this summer.

“Run by barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth, the classes see the kids performing for a new show.”

It adds: “Hope is expecting to land the lead role in the summer spectacular, but she's let furious when her sister Ruby gets it instead.”

Who is Macy Alabi? (Ruby Dobbs)

Macy first took on the role back in 2012 and was one of the first to play Ruby since the character was born in September of that year.

Ruby is the daughter of Tyrone’s former partner Kirsty Soames who was killed off in 2021 after being found dead in her flat due to an aneurysm.

Mechanic Tyrone and Fiz have since raised Ruby along with Hope as a family on Corrie.

Coronation Street airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.