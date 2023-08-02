The American TikTok creator krazysarai, Sarai Jones, shared the cost of giving birth in America in a video that has now gone viral with over 21 million views.

Many of those views seem to come from shocked Brits as they learn the true cost of health care without a national service like the NHS.

Sharing her birth story, the new mother broke down the individual cost on TikTok before and after health insurance, which heavily discounts costs.

TikTok user goes viral after sharing giving birth cost her £36K

Taking to TikTok, Jones shared that she received the hospital bill just two months after giving birth.

Sharing that it was an induced vaginal birth and that she also got an epidural, before opening the bill and being left shocked at the cost.

Breaking down the costs, Jones revealed that the delivery room alone cost £10,864 whilst an extra cost for 'room and board' set her back a total of £14,938.

Anaesthesia cost the TikTok user £1704, and other 'laboratory services' cost £782, plus the use of the emergency room was an extra bill of £321.

Along with some extra costs, Jones's total for service was £30,294 but with insurance, the new mother instead has to pay £1,418.

But that's not the total cost just yet, as 'vaginal delivery and postpartum care' saw a bill of £5309 as well as an extra cost for the inducement costing £300.

Altogether, the new mother's final bill for giving birth was a massive £36,965.

However, with insurance, the TikToker instead had to pay a heavily discounted £1742.

Many Brits thanked the NHS. (Image: Getty)

Brits left shocked over the cost to give birth in America

Comments were quick to fill with shocked Brits as many couldn't believe how much it really costs to give birth.

As one user wrote: "And in the UK we pay absolutely nothing, zero!! Thank god for the NHS."

Whilst another wrote: "I find it crazy how much it costs to have a baby in America. In the UK you literally pay nothing unless you get private health care."

One shared their own story, writing: "So thankful for the NHS, I had a c-section and an overnight stay and it didn't cost me a penny."