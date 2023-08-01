Last night (July 31), Love Island viewers were shown the famous Big Brother logo, also known as the ‘eye’ for the first time on ITV2 during the adverts of the final, which saw Jess Harding and Sammy Root crowned the winners of 2023.

The exclusive sighting also appeared on ITV1, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe and the streaming service ITVX.

The new design showed an abundance of colour, including a variety of circles filled with quirky symbols and signs.

Big Brother's new iconic eye revealed ahead of reboot this autumn

Big Brother will be returning to our TV screens on ITV2 and welcome its new housemates later this year in the autumn.

One of the UK’s most loved game shows previously aired on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2010 before it was cancelled on Channel 5 in 2018.

ITV said: “Footage from the house will be live streamed into the small hours every night on ITVX after the Big Brother companion show.”

Speaking about the rumours of potential legendary Big Brother faces who have appeared on the show over the years, a TV source told The Sun: "It won’t be a reboot full of old faces, it’s likely to be a smattering rather than a deluge of BB veterans.

"They know that they need the random mix of people that featured in the original C4 version, so this is a way to help achieve that."

Big Brother sees it all 👀



Coming soon to ITV2 and @ITVX #BBUK pic.twitter.com/GeDVzsDAWO — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) July 31, 2023

They added: “The one thing they don’t want to do is deliver a show which is essentially a Love Island-style contest full of beautiful people.

“They actually want the quirky, often controversial characters that are going to stir things up and make things interesting — and many of the names in the frame have proven track records in that respect.”

AJ Odudu and Will Best confirmed as ITV Big Brother hosts

AJ Odudu and Will Best were recently confirmed as the two new hosts of the Big Brother reboot.

The two presenters will share the hosting of the main show as well as a nightly live debrief programme where ITV says they will "debate all the hot topics inside the house".

Following the news, former Strictly contestant AJ said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier.

"Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Co-host Will added: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”