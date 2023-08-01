Due to their small size, it doesn't take much for the creatures to get in so being vigilant is always helpful.

As it nears autumn spider mating season will also be upon us, which will mean you will likely see a few more out and about.

This is most prevalent around September and October, so here is how to best prepare for it.

Sealing up small gaps into the house can reduce the chances of spiders getting in (Image: Canva)

How do spiders get into your home?





Any opening in your home is a potential entry point for spiders which includes windows, doors, cracks, gaps, and holes around piping and vents.

Additionally, spiders can be brought into your home whilst hiding in other objects that have been brought in from the outside, such as plants.

They could also get inside by clinging onto items of your clothing.

How to prevent spiders from getting into your home

The pest control Terminix suggests a specific strategy to try and minimise the chance of spiders getting into your home.

They state: "The key to prevention is to seal up any of these openings you can. Doors and windows should close properly, creating tight seals. Replace worn weather stripping and install door sweeps. Windows should have properly fitted screens in place.

"Seal cracks in the foundation and any gaps or holes you might find. Some common areas are around where pipes enter buildings and air vents.

Regular vacuuming can help minimise the chances of spiders getting inside (Image: Canva)

"You can put mesh screen on air vents and use caulk or steel wool in cracks and gaps. This will help prevent other pests from entering your home as well."

In terms of how to stop spiders from being carried into your home via other objects, there's not much more that can be done except get into the habit of inspecting the object closely.

They add: "Vacuum regularly and try to reduce the overall number of pests entering your house by eliminating outdoor lighting close to doors and windows.

"Spiders enter homes looking for prey, so if you leave them a smorgasbord of insects to feed on, they will keep finding new ways inside."