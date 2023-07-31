This means the show will not return this January as well-known faces get invited back to the villa for a star-studded spin-off instead.

The winter version of the show, which is filmed in South Africa, was introduced back in 2020 and follows much the same format.

In 2021, the winter series had to be shelved by ITV due to the Covid-19 pandemic but it returned in 2022.

Kai and Sanam are your Love Island series 9 winners! 🏆 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CeVNQkGcKU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 13, 2023

Insider says ITV looking to scrap winter Love Island in 2024

However, due to low ratings, Love Island is not to be returning for 2024 with a source telling the MailOnline: "The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time… viewers just aren't interested in watching the show twice a year.

"It will be replaced by a brand new All-Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love.

"In terms of iconic Love Island stars who are now happily married including the likes of Olivia Attwood, producers are looking into cameo appearances so that they still involve fan favourites from the years gone by."

This comes after Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan won the winter show in 2022.

In May, it was reported that the pair are still together with the couple going from strength to strength.

ITV are reportedly looking to big names like Paige Turley and Finley Tapp to take part in the all-star show.