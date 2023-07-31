A woman opened a debate concerning drunk texting and its implications after a friend of hers sent her an elongated, confusing, and clearly drunk text.
Posting on the forum site Mumsnet, which often encourages debate on all manners of subjects, the original post garnered a huge response.
Some say drunk texting is complete rubbish, whilst others swear by it meaning something deep down, but in this case, no one could really agree.
The post read: "Friend is away for a couple of days for a stag do. He doesn't normally drink so guessing not much would render him quite drunk. Last night I received a text at 1am but didn't see it till this morning.
The Barbie movie forgot to mention one of the best parts of being a woman: drunk texting every man you know after consuming precisely one (1) truly— Keren Amkraut (@keren_amkraut) July 30, 2023
"It was written terribly with a lot of typos and repeated letters in words so took me a few moments to understand what it said. The coherent version...without some random stuff at the beginning:
"'(name), (name). I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Its so f****** beautiful. So so beautiful. Is it too late to tell you how I feel. You're the one. Let's go back to the beginning. I'm just wasting time. I know it might be complicated but it doesn't matter. it will be okay. I'm too f****** scared to tell you. I wish you feel the same.'"
"I haven't received anything from him yet nor have I replied. I don't know what to make it of it really. Im pretty sure he was drunk when he sent it. Does he actually mean it if he was drunk? Do I bring it up / ignore it?! I've been thinking about it all day!"
How did people respond to the post?
Clearly, a subject that was going to engage with people (perhaps through sharing similarly embarrassing experiences), the response to her story, and overall question, was eye-opening.
How I feel when drunk texting pic.twitter.com/ohiabgO9Nt— nico (@nekkodoctor) July 28, 2023
XelaM said: "Sounds like he meant it. I always say the truth when I'm drunk and want to text my ex.
"Really mean of you to just ignore the message."
In a similar - albeit slightly less harsh - vein, the user Suspific said: "If you want this to be true you shouldn't ignore it or he'll never pluck up the courage to say it again. I would say something like does your sober head want to talk about this when you're back?"
Gabiabbi also concurred, saying: "Message him back! Ask him if there was any truth in it and go from there? I cant imagine anyone sending a message like that, drunk or not, unless there were feelings there".
Although not everyone was convinced, "Maybe he doesn't mean it and he was lonely/ down. Maybe he regrets it. Maybe he meant it?" blacknredsweeties asked.
