Posting on the forum site Mumsnet, which often encourages debate on all manners of subjects, the original post garnered a huge response.

Some say drunk texting is complete rubbish, whilst others swear by it meaning something deep down, but in this case, no one could really agree.

The post read: "Friend is away for a couple of days for a stag do. He doesn't normally drink so guessing not much would render him quite drunk. Last night I received a text at 1am but didn't see it till this morning.

"It was written terribly with a lot of typos and repeated letters in words so took me a few moments to understand what it said. The coherent version...without some random stuff at the beginning:

"'(name), (name). I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Its so f****** beautiful. So so beautiful. Is it too late to tell you how I feel. You're the one. Let's go back to the beginning. I'm just wasting time. I know it might be complicated but it doesn't matter. it will be okay. I'm too f****** scared to tell you. I wish you feel the same.'"

"I haven't received anything from him yet nor have I replied. I don't know what to make it of it really. Im pretty sure he was drunk when he sent it. Does he actually mean it if he was drunk? Do I bring it up / ignore it?! I've been thinking about it all day!"

Clearly, a subject that was going to engage with people (perhaps through sharing similarly embarrassing experiences), the response to her story, and overall question, was eye-opening.

XelaM said: "Sounds like he meant it. I always say the truth when I'm drunk and want to text my ex.

"Really mean of you to just ignore the message."

In a similar - albeit slightly less harsh - vein, the user Suspific said: "If you want this to be true you shouldn't ignore it or he'll never pluck up the courage to say it again. I would say something like does your sober head want to talk about this when you're back?"

Gabiabbi also concurred, saying: "Message him back! Ask him if there was any truth in it and go from there? I cant imagine anyone sending a message like that, drunk or not, unless there were feelings there".

Although not everyone was convinced, "Maybe he doesn't mean it and he was lonely/ down. Maybe he regrets it. Maybe he meant it?" blacknredsweeties asked.