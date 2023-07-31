According to health guru Michael Mosley, chewing food properly can help people burn more calories - good luck to anyone with misophonia.

Dr Mosley is renowned for his quick and easy health-based tips that promise to change people's lives and opinions of themselves.

The creator of the 5:2 Diet recently called attention to new research which underscored the importance of chewing. In a column in the Daily Mail, he spoke of an old-school saying about chewing your food at least 32 times (as someone that does suffer from misophonia, I'm already recoiling).

This week’s column.. also wrote about lovely little phages.. https://t.co/ZuYWDctpIF — Michael Mosley (@DrMichaelMosley) July 28, 2023

How does chewing food properly help lose weight?





Well as it happens chewing your food properly can help you burn more calories. In a University of Manchester study, researchers found how masticating played a crucial role in evolution and the way humans absorb nutrients.

"Like most of us, I suspect, I remember years ago being told to chew my food at least 32 times before swallowing it," wrote Michael for the outlet.

"It was an idea based on the claims of a 19th-century health food guru in the US called Horace Fletcher — also known as 'The Great Masticator', his catchline was: 'Nature will castigate those who don't masticate'."

New research has shown how chewing can help dieters by increasing people's metabolic rate - a measurement of the amount of energy you burn at rest. The type of food you eat plays an important role. Scientists pointed out the speed at which we chew has much less of an effect on the energy exerted than the hardness of the material we chew.

Misophonia is a condition in which you are easily annoyed or angered by little things. Such as a person who eats or breathes too loudly. — Fact (@Fact) July 28, 2023

Published in the journal Science Advances, the study indicates that people exert more energy when chewing hard-to-process foods, such as nuts and raw fruit.

Scientists recruited 15 women and six men between the ages of 18 and 45 and asked them to chew two different types of odourless and tasteless gum: soft and stiff. They measured the energy expenditure of the participants by oxygen consumed and carbon dioxide production.

When chewing the softer gum, the subjects' metabolic rate increased by 10.2%. The rate jumped even higher to 15.1% for those that chewed stiffer gum.

For modern humans, that means chewing your food properly is an important part of digestion and a simple way to boost calorie burn.

Seann Walsh: I have an irrational fear of hearing people chew (it's called misophonia) https://t.co/jp2UwvjO0S pic.twitter.com/iaspRFb8ZN — Chortle Comedy (@chortle) July 30, 2023

Michael added: "So perhaps Horace Fletcher was onto something. Having made a fortune on the lecture circuit, he died of bronchitis at the ripe old age of 69 in 1919, when average life expectancy in the U.S. was just 44."

What is misophonia?





Misophonia is a disorder in which certain sounds trigger emotional or physiological responses that some might perceive as unreasonable given the circumstance.

Those who have misophonia might describe it as when a sound “drives you crazy.”

Reactions can range from anger and annoyance to panic and the need to flee.

Many individuals often report that the onset of the disorder is associated with a profound disgust of hearing family members eating during childhood.