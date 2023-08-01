The likes of Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell, comedian Marcus Brigstocke and radio host Richie Anderson will be competing against each other to be crowned champion.

Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode will be overseeing the programme once again, with a whole host of familiar and new challenges awaiting the contestants.

MasterChef series editor Katie Attwood said: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”

The ultimate culinary showdown returns 🍽️#CelebrityMasterChef is back on Wednesday 2nd August at 9pm on BBC One and @bbciplayer. #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/vtUwfXpyWF — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) July 26, 2023

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, added: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

When will Celebrity MasterChef 2023 be on TV?





The first episode of the 2023 series will air at 9 pm on BBC One on Wednesday, August 2.

After that, the second episode will air at 8 pm on Thursday (August 3) and 8.30 pm on Friday (August 4).

Last year episodes aired three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with the times slightly shifting over the course of the series, the Radio Times reported.

The 2023 series is scheduled to air over six weeks in total.

Who will be competing in Celebrity MasterChef 2023?





In total 20 celebrities from various industries will be taking part in the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 series. The full lineup is as follows:

Amy Walsh - Actor, 36

apl.de.ap - Black Eyed Peas star, 48

Cheryl Hole - Drag Race UK star, 29

Dani Dyer - Reality TV star, 26

Dave Benson Phillips - TV presenter and entertainer, 58

Dianne Buswell - Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 34

Jamelia - Actor, singer and songwriter, 42

James Buckley - Actor, 35

DJ Locksmith - Musician, 36

Luca Bish - Reality TV star, 24

Marcus Brigstocke - Comedian, 50

Max George - Singer, 34

Mica Ven - Gogglebox star, 44

Michael Praed - Actor, 63

Remi Burgz - Radio broadcaster

Richie Anderson - Radio personality, 35

Sam Fox - Singer and former glamour model, 57

Shazia Mirza - Comedian, 48

Terry Christian - Broadcaster, 63

Wynne Evans - Welsh singer, 51

📣 #CELEBRITYMASTERCHEF ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣

These are the twenty celebrities taking on the #MasterChefUK kitchen – coming soon to BBC One & @bbciplayer 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lKNdTwe4dF — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) June 15, 2023

How will Celebrity MasterChef 2023 work?





The first four weeks of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 will be heats which will whittle down the initial group down to the very best culinary masters.

On the WhatToWatch website, it says: "The first 60-minute episode of each heat will see five stars tackling the Under The Cloche challenge, and then being thrown straight in at the deep end as they're tasked with crafting their two-course dinner party dishes."

Tasks that they will need to complete include Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish as well as a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef last year?





TV presenter Lisa Snowdon emerged victorious in the 2022 edition of the show.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 begins at 9 pm on Wednesday, August 2 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer