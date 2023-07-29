The 51-year-old from Malton in North Yorkshire said the diagnosis came during “the most fraught and difficult periods of my life.”

He said it has since returned on “several occasions” and also has “regular treatments.”

It comes as the TV favourite issued a statement apologsing on X, formerly known as Twitter after reports emerged of a “rant” on set from the cooking icon in 2018, aimed towards production crew who have accused James of "bullying and intimidating behaviour.”

What are the different types of skin cancer?





There are different types of skin cancer, including melanoma and non-melanoma.

Although skin cancer is one of the most comment cancers in the world, melanoma is less common but can be more serious.

In the UK, around 147,000 new cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are diagnosed each year, reports the NHS.

It also adds that the disease affects more men than women and is also more common in elderly people.

What are the symptoms of non-melanoma skin cancer?





Look no further for all your sun protection tips 👒🧴⛱️ https://t.co/qv0l6MeBWO pic.twitter.com/jAPdgVU6fD — The Skin Cancer Foundation 👒 (@SkinCancerOrg) July 27, 2023

“The first sign of non-melanoma skin cancer is usually the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin that persists after a few weeks and slowly progresses over months or sometimes years. This is the cancer, or tumour,” explains the NHS.

The experts said cancerous lumps are “red and firm” and sometimes turn into ulcers, while cancerous patches are normally “flat and scaly.”

The NHS added: “Non-melanoma skin cancer most often develops on areas of skin regularly exposed to the sun, such as the face, ears, hands, shoulders, upper chest and back.”

The two most common types of non-melanoma are:

✋ #SkinCancer is the most common type of any cancer in the UK. The risk is especially high after a #Kidney, or other solid-organ, #Transplant. How is skin cancer diagnosed & treated & what can we do to reduce the risk?



📽️ For more info click here: https://t.co/EfQpaIjbn8 #CKD pic.twitter.com/Tay2udwJea — Kidney Care UK (@kidneycareuk) July 29, 2023

basal cell carcinoma (BCC), also known as a rodent ulcer, starts in the cells lining the bottom of the epidermis and accounts for about 75 in every 100 skin cancers

squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) starts in the cells lining the top of the epidermis and accounts for about 20 in every 100 skin cancers

The health service says that some risks which can increase your risk of developing non-melanoma skin cancer are:

a previous non-melanoma skin cancer

a family history of skin cancer

pale skin that burns easily

a large number of moles or freckles

taking medicine that suppresses your immune system

a co-existing medical condition that suppresses your immune system

It advises: “See a GP if you have any skin abnormality, such as a lump, ulcer, lesion or skin discolouration that has not healed after 4 weeks. While it's unlikely to be skin cancer, it's best to get it checked.”

You can find more information about skin cancer including treatment and how to prevent it on the NHS website.

Cancer Research UK also offers advice and information if you have been affected by skin cancer.