Janette, 39, gave birth yesterday (July 28) after announcing the married couple were expecting back in February this year.

The professional dancers met in 2010 when performing in the live dance show Burn The Floor and tied the knot in 2017.

They starred alongside each other on Strictly for several years before Janette stepped down in 2021 to become a co-host of the spin-off show It Takes Two.

Last year, Aljaž announced he was also leaving the BBC dance competition after nine years.

Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec share exciting news

Janette shared a sweet ‘first look' of the family of three with a black and white picture and also announced the name of their baby girl.

The post showed the new mum in a hospital bed cradling the baby while Aljaž, 33, leaned over them with a beaming smile.

The caption on the joint Instagram post said: “Lyra Rose Skorjanec.

“July 28, 2023,” along with a rose flower emoji.

Many friends and famous faces of the BBC favourites have shared their congratulations, commenting underneath the photo.

Fellow Strictly professional Gorka Marquez wrote “so gorgeous!!!”

His fiancee, actress Gemma Atkinson, who gave birth to their second child this week, said “just wonderful”.

Oti Mabuse added “CONGRATULATIONS best news ever” and Amy Dowden described the baby as “utter perfection”.

Oti’s sister and Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse commented: “Congratulations!! A start of a very very special and unique time. I an certain this little angel has chosen the perfect parents,” with lots of heart emojis.

Aljaž’s former dance partner and Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies said: “Beyond gorgeous! You’re all looking amazing and Lyra is just beautiful!”

Janette Manrara reveals when she hopes to return to Strictly’s It Takes Two

Janette recently revealed when she hopes to return to co-host the BBC show after giving birth, saying she will be “excited to get back to it.”

It Takes Two will be back on our screens in the autumn, which is only a few months away now.

In an interview with The Mirror, Janette said: “It has not been confirmed or announced yet but if all goes well, then I’ll be back on the show at the end of September.

“It is a fast turnaround but it should be fine. I think it’s important to plough forward and when you’re a working mum, you have to adjust and find ways to make it work for you and the baby.

“I feel very fortunate that I work in a team who are so excited for me to become a mum and who are so supportive. They all want to babysit. It’s good to know, both as a woman and a mum, that I’m not expected to just stay at home – I can go back to work and everyone around me will help me make it work.”

She added: “In my head, I think I’ll be excited to get back to it. And if I’m there and covered in stains, I think I’ll be, like, ‘I’m a mum, guys… it is what it is’.

“I’ll wear sequins and really sparkly tops and nothing will be seen.”