Appearing on BBC One’s The One Show on Friday night with presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, Stirling discussed his upcoming tour ‘Relevant’.

Stirling told the presenters he no longer feels relevant, saying: “I’m sort of at an age now where I’m not relevant anymore.

“Do you know that feeling?”

"They need me more than you know!" 😂@IainDoesJokes tells us about his new tour 'Relevant'#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/ssxWJvUA9K pic.twitter.com/KY9Y9LZ3fe — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) July 28, 2023

Alex Jones joked that he shouldn’t say that “too loud” as “they’ll boot you off Love Island.”

Stirling was quick to joke: “No, they need me more than you know.”

He went on to explain that he doesn’t understand TikTok and said: “I just feel like maybe I’m slowly becoming irrelevant but then also maybe I’m not.”

Stirling went on to talk about fatherhood, calling it a “scary time but an exciting time” and explained his new show is about “finding relevance in the world, a new relevance.”

Iain Stirling revealed he has a unique connection with a current Love Island contestant

The comedian and Love Island narrator also shared that he has a connection to one of this year’s contestants on the dating show.

Is this anyone else's stand-out moment from this series of #LoveIsland? 👀@IainDoesJokes tells us about his BIZARRE connection with Ouzy outside of the show! 🏝#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/ssxWJvUA9K @LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NbDVRm45IN — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) July 28, 2023

Ouzy came into the main Villa with Ella following Casa Amor and Iain said this was one of his stand-out moments from the current series of the show.

He explained that Ouzy, who is from Edinburgh, fitted his auntie’s bathroom about three years ago and his aunt sent a photo to their family Whatsapp group chat and said Ouzy was “gorgeous” and should be on Love Island.

Roman Kemp said: “Wow, that is insane.”

While Alex Jones said: “You just couldn’t make it up could you?”