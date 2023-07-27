With so many countries impacted by the spread of these wildfires, it might be handy to know the nations affected, especially if you plan on travelling to the continent soon.

With that said, here are all the European countries affected by wildfires, including Spain, France and parts of Greece.

Wildfires are often caused when there are extreme temperatures and a prolonged dry period. The combination of these sees wooded and grassland areas become susceptible to fires, especially if lit cigarettes, disposable BBQs and glass bottles are left behind.

Here are the European countries affected so far:

Greece

Greek islands like Rhodes, Cordi and Evia are currently battling wildfires with the severity of these forcing the evacuation of many British travellers.

While many airlines and holiday companies like TUI and Jet2 have cancelled flights to Rhodes for a period of time, the Foreign Office has not advised Brits against non-essential travel to the island.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not formally advised against visiting Rhodes but has told those holidaying here to check with their travel operators.

Spain

The Spanish island of Gran Canaria has been grappling with a rapidly-spreading wildfire since Tuesday, leading to widespread evacuations of villages across the popular holiday spot.

Other popular destinations for British tourists like Majorca, Ibiza and Menorca have also been placed on high alert for wildfires,

The Foreign Office has warned of "extreme temperatures" in the country, advising Brits to follow the advice of their travel provider and local authorities at all times.

A warning for forest fires has also been issued with those travelling here advised to be aware of their surroundings by making sure cigarettes are properly extinguished and that glass bottles are not left behind.

Spain also has strict rules against causing forest fires (even unintentionally) with fines issued to those involved.

France

Southern France has also seen wildfires with cases recorded on the country's Mediterranean coastline.

People were evacuated in Cagnes-sur-mer while roads and railways were forced to close.

The UK Foreign Office has not issued any travel advice for holidaymakers visiting the country but it might be advisable to check in with your travel operator if you plan on visiting the South of France.

Italy

Flames near highways have occurred in parts of southern Italy with temperatures soaring at 47C.

Three people have also died with Palermo airport forced to close for a number of hours.

The Foreign Office has warned over "extreme temperatures" affecting parts of Italy with UK holidaymakers warned over the risk of wildfires during the summer months.

The wildfires, which are currently affecting areas like Sicily, Puglia and Calabria, have seen travellers advised to take care while driving in wooded areas.

Croatia

Areas of southern Croatia, including the city of Dubrovnik, have been fighting wildfires since Tuesday, seeing the explosion of undetonated landmines.

There is also a southerly wind, making it hard for local authorities to resist the blaze.

A warning is in place for "extreme storms" including strong winds and rain with these occurring suddenly, especially during times of extreme heat.

Portugal

600 Portuguese firefighters have been deployed to a national park in Cascais close to the capital city of Lisbon.

While the country has avoided the worst of the recent European heatwave, the country is still facing a drought with around 90% of the country affected.

No travel advice has been issued by the Foreign Office but you should contact your travel provider if you have any concerns.