The fires came after a deadly heatwave hit the country, which saw temperatures peak at 46.4C in the south Greek town of Gytheio.

The first day of wildfires saw sixty-four fires start on the same day, with the most seriously affected region of the county on the island of Rhodes.

Thousands have been evacuated as many holidaymakers were flown back to the UK, whilst locals have been taken to safety.

Greece is a very popular holiday destination and with the summer holidays in full swing, many will have booked a getaway to the country.

However, many with booked holidays are now wondering if they should cancel due to the wildfires.

A map of the areas affected by wildfire. (Image: PA)

Should you cancel your holiday to Greece?





If you are planning to travel to Greece, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has shared advice on the risks of travel to help British nationals make a decision.

They share that if you are travelling to an area affected by wildfires you should: "contact your travel operator or accommodation provider before you travel to check that it is not currently impacted."

Adding that you should also make sure "you have appropriate insurance."

The FCDO has also shared that before your travel you should know that "no travel can be guaranteed safe."

Sharing that you find out more information for travel via the government website.

Which hotels are affected by wildfires in Greece?





The main areas affected by the wildfires in Greece are Rhodes, Corfu and Evia.

Many hotels in these areas have been affected with some closing doors to ensure safety away from the fires.

The following hotels and resorts have been affected by the wildfires:

Amaryllis Hotel

Amfitriti Hotel and Studios

AquaGrand of Lindos exclusive deluxe resort

Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort and Villas

Boutique 5 Hotel

Cosmos Maris

Eleni Studios

Evi Studios and Apartments

Finas Hotel and Apartments

Gennadi Grand Resort

Gonos Villa

Hotel Atrium Prestige

Hotel Ziakis

Local people trying to put out the wildfires on the island of Rhodes, Greece. (Image: Sarah George/PA Wire)

Island Blue Hotel

Lindia Thalassa Resort

Lindian Village

Lindos Blu

Lindos Grand Resort

Lindos Imperial Resort

Lindos Mare

Lindos Princess

Lindos RoyalWhite hotel & Suites

Lindos View

Mitsis Lindos Memories Hotel

Mitsis Rodos Maris Resort

Mitsis Rodos Village Beach Hotel & Spa

Pefki Islands

Pefkos Village Resort

Princess Andriana Resort

Stella Hotel

Tui Atlantica Dreams

TUI Blue Lindos Bay

TUI Magic Life Plimmiri

Village Resort & Spa

White Olive Premium Lindos

Zenith Seaside Hotel

You can find out more safety advice and guidance via the government websites.