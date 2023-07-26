The star, who is known for presenting Saturday Morning, was apparently complained about to ITV in May by one of his colleagues.

There were also concerns over his conduct amid allegations that he "berated" staff and "reduced them to tears" in front of other workers.

James Martin was also alleged to have changed schedules last minute, giving the team members only a few hours of sleep before shoots.

A producer who worked with the TV chef told Deadline: "What’s remarkable is I saw this behaviour on every project I did with him and it feels conscious. I think he just feels like it’s OK to behave like that."

This is the second reported complaint ITV received over the Saturday Morning star's behaviour with the incident alleged to have occurred in 2018.

He reportedly went into a "foul-mouthed tirade" against staff when a drain in his house became blocked.

ITV releases statement over accusations that James Martin 'bullied' crew members

Following the accusation, ITV released a statement, telling the public: "At ITV people and their welfare are our highest priority. The production companies who make shows for us have primary responsibility for the duty of care of everyone they work with, both on and off screen.

"We make clear our expectations in this regard as part of our pre-greenlight duty of care processes. This includes having appropriate independent controls in place to enable everyone who works on their shows to confidently and confidentially raise concerns.

"Following a complaint we received in May from members of the Blue Marlin production team about the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, we contacted Blue Marlin to discuss these concerns and to understand how the issues raised were being addressed and what actions were being taken.

"As a result, we made a number of recommendations for Blue Marlin to implement as soon as possible, sharing best practice of some of our own relevant procedures around staff welfare and reiterating our Supplier Code of Conduct."

Addressing the incident which was alleged to have taken place in 2018, Blue Marlin Television said: "An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin’s Saturday Morning in 2018 where James’ home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin accepted responsibility.

"James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved."