ITV2 is bringing back the iconic reality show later this year and some former housemates from the original series are expected to appear.

Contestants from Channel's 4 original series have been reportedly contacted producers including 'Nasty' Nick, Chanelle and the winner of the 2004 series Nadia Almada.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, a source said: "They have really fired the imaginations of show bosses because they are keen to recapture the magic that made the programme such a hit when it launched 23 years ago.

Contestants from Channel's 4 original series have been reportedly contacted producers including 'Nasty' Nick, Chanelle and the winner of the 2004 series Nadia Almada. ( ITV 2) (Image: ITV 2)

“It won’t be a reboot full of old faces, it’s likely to be a smattering rather than a deluge of BB veterans.

“They know that they need the random mix of people that featured in the original C4 version, so this is a way to help achieve that."

Big Brother bosses determined not to turn ITV show into Love Island

Bosses are also reportedly determined not to turn the Big Brother cast into a mirror image of ITV's other popular reality show Love Island.

The source added: "The one thing they don’t want to do is deliver a show which is essentially a 'Love Island'-style contest full of beautiful people.

“They actually want the quirky, often controversial characters that are going to stir things up and make things interesting — and many of the names in the frame have proven track records in that respect.”

The rumours follow the announcement that presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the show, while original narrator Marcus Bentley will return.

Announcing the gig, the former Strictly Come Dancing star wrote on Instagram: "This is not a drill! I’m beyond excited to finally be able to say that, I am hosting Big Brother!

"I couldn’t be more ecstatic to front such an iconic show and to do it alongside my amazing friend @iamwillbest is the icing on the cake.

"Get ready to be obsessed! Big Brother House, I’m coming to get you!"