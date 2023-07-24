It comes after extreme heat with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees caused the fires, with authorities also beginning to evacuate tourists from large swathes of the island of Corfu on Sunday after fires also began to spread.

Four Jet2 repatriation flights will depart Rhodes tonight, to Manchester, Leeds Bradford and Birmingham, in addition to over 50 scheduled flights operating between Rhodes and the UK this week.

A spokesman for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We understand how difficult this experience has been for many, and our entire focus is on looking after our customers.

“We have a significantly expanded presence in Rhodes, with a huge team of experienced colleagues providing all the support we can for our customers, whether that is in affected areas or at Rhodes Airport.

“We have also put on three repatriation flights to bring our customers home, which is on top of our scheduled programme of flights that will continue to operate from Rhodes to the UK this week.

“We are continuing to make decisions in the best interests of our customers, and we are keeping everything under constant review.”

The airline says it has “significantly increased” its presence on the island, in order to help customers looking to leave.

They have also staffed transfer coaches to take customers from evacuation centres to the airport.

Foreign Office issues safety guidance for UK holidaymakers in Rhodes

In an update on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: “We are actively monitoring the fires in Rhodes and are in close contact with local authorities.

“The FCDO has deployed a Rapid Deployment Team (RDT) of five FCDO staff and four British Red Cross responders to Rhodes to support British nationals whose safety is our top priority. They will be based at Rhodes International Airport to assist with travel documents and liaise with Greek authorities and travel operators on the ground.

“British nationals in Rhodes should contact their travel operator in the first instance for any queries regarding the rescheduling of flights and continue to check our updated gov.uk travel advice for information.”

The latest advice on the Foreign Office website said people in Rhodes could contact the Greek government’s own crisis management unit.