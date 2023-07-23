Netflix cancelled Catherine Tates's Hard Cell after only one series with the Doctor Who and Queen Of Oz star complaining about the company's poor communication.

Hard Cell was a mockumentary-style series following the lives of guards and inmates at HMP Woldsley in Essex.

Catherine Tate played multiple characters in the show with EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison also making an appearance as a fictionalised version of herself before the show's axing.

Catherine Tate 'understanding' on why Netflix cancelled Hard Cell but says it could do better

She said she was "understanding" of the decision to axe Hard Cell but added that Netflix could have done better to communicate throughout.

In an interview with the BBC Two Breakfast Show, she said: "They had a change of staff and as happens when someone who has commissioned the show and then leaves, often they want to start afresh."

She added: "I kind of understand but it would’ve been nice for them to have told me."

This comes as she looks forward to new projects on the horizon such as Doctor Who where she will return as popular human companion Donna Noble.

She also stars in Queen Of Oz which follows disgraced Princess Georgianna as she is made head of state for Australia in a bid to stop the nation from leaving the Commonwealth.