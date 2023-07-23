The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities minister Michael Gove will unveil plans for this on Monday (July 24).

Officials said the proposals will allow families to expand their home as their family grows whilst still ensuring neighbours’ interests are protected.

New flexibilities will be introduced to allow shops, takeaways and betting shops to be turned into living spaces, with Mr Gove arguing that Britain must “make better use of the buildings we already have”.

The plans will make it easier for former retail space to be converted into housing (Image: David Davies/PA Wire)

What are the aims of these proposals?





The Government says the introduction of these new rules is to provide greater density of housing in inner cities, rather than encouraging urban sprawl.

Mr Gove, in a speech in London on reforming national permitted development rights, is also expected to announce that the Conservative UK Government will cut red tape to enable barn conversions and the repurposing of agricultural buildings.

Ahead of his speech, Mr Gove said: “Britain needs more homes to fulfil more dreams of home ownership and increase choice for renters.

“But they must be of the right type and targeted in the right places.

“So we must build more in the places that make sense — in our inner cities so that we protect our countryside.

“And we must make better use of the buildings we already have — empty shops or offices cannot be gathering dust while we have an urgent need for more homes.

“That is why we are reviewing the rules around permitted development rights to make sure we can regenerate, build and grow.”

Labour criticised the plans as a 'drop in the ocean' to fix the housing crisis (Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire/PA Images)

Responding to Mr Gove's plans Labour’s shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy described them as a "drop in the ocean" compared to what was needed to address the housing crisis.

She added: “We don’t need more reviews or press releases, we need bold action to get Britain building.

“That’s why Labour has set out plans to reform the planning system to build the homes we need.

“We will restore housing targets, reform compulsory purchase rules and take the tough choices to back the builders, not the blockers.”