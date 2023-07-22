That’s when a quick city break can step in a fill your time, with the chance to use those extra special days off to explore a new region and culture.

Whether a staycation in the UK or a quick trip across to one of the thousand cities in Europe, your options for a city break are endless.

You might not think that you’ll be able to pack in seeing an entire city in just three days, but with these handy tips, you can do just that.

So, get your suitcase and start packing as you might just want to dash off to a new city after seeing this advice.

Time to get the suitcase. (Image: Getty Images)

How to do a city break in just 3 days?





Planning

As with any holiday, planning is key. From making sure that you have the correct flights booked, transport and hotel.

But more so than any other, planning for city breaks is arguably the most important aspect as you not only have to book the holiday, but you need to decide what you want to do on your break.

From picking which must-see tourist attraction you visit finding out the best spots for an authentic dinner.

Research

An essential alongside planning, researching your destination lets you know what’s on offer from all aspects.

With the likes of tours on offer, attractions, and historical sites to see and must-try restaurants and cafes.

Whether looking across top travel sites for recommendations or giving a quick Google search into your city of choice, researching gives you the option to learn about what you could do on your city break.

What city will you be visiting? (Image: Getty Images)

Prioritising

With just three days to explore your destination, you might want to create a list of top priorities.

Picking your ‘must do’s' ensures you won’t miss out on any of the activities on offer that you want to do.

Whether writing a list or creating a day-by-day plan, prioritising and planning lets you cover all bases and not be left disappointed on the way home.

Booking

Alongside planning, you might want to book some of your must-do activities and attractions before heading on your city break.

Booking ahead lets you avoid any disappointment on attractions being sold out for the day and gives you a rough plan of what your days entail.

Plus, sometimes you can get a deal and save money by pre-booking the tourist attractions on your must-do list.

