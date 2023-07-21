There is nothing more irritating than when a few hairs have grown far too long, becoming itchy and causing endless nose rubbing.

Although there are many ways when it comes to removing nose hair, two of the most popular methods have been deemed as “potential health risks” according to health specialists.

Why you shouldn’t wax or tweeze your nose hair

Dr Michael Jacobs, a dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology, told Huff Post: “The primary role of nose hairs is to trap dust, pollen and other airborne particles in the air so that the air you breathe is partially filtered.”

The expert also said that the hairs act as a physical barrier, preventing allergens from entering the nasal passages and potentially causing irritation or harm to the respiratory system.

Dr Don J. Beasley, an otolaryngologist (also known as an ear, nose and throat expert), told the publisher: “The nose is a delicate area with numerous blood vessels and mucous membranes.”

He also explained that nose hairs also play a “protective role” by alerting people to “potential dangers.”

Dr Beasley said: “When something touches the nostril hairs, such as a small insect or other irritants, it triggers a reflexive sneeze, which is the body’s way of expelling the intruder or irritant.”

Nose hair protects us from breathing in things that could cause harm to our health (Image: Getty)

He added: “Nose hairs trap moisture from exhaled air, preventing the nasal passages from becoming too dry.

“This moisture helps to humidify the air we breathe, making it more comfortable for our respiratory system.”

Otolaryngologist Dr Nicole Aaronson also told Huff Post: "While waxing doesn't necessarily weaken the immune system, it does breach the skin barrier by creating openings for bacteria to get into the deeper tissues, thus creating the opportunity for infection."

The ear, nose and throat specialist continued to say that waxing could also burn the tissue lining the nasal cavity if the treatment is too hot and also encourages ingrown hairs.

She explained: “An ingrown hair occurs after a hair is removed when the new hair that regenerates from the follicle can’t break through the skin.

“Because waxing pulls out the hair by the roots, the hair must find its way out through the outer layer of the skin again (unlike other hair removal methods where the hair is left at the skin’s surface).”

Some who may have been tweezing nose hairs for years should be aware of the risks it can cause to their noses, as Dr Aaronson suggests avoiding plucking nose hairs, explaining that she has had to execute “incision and drainage of nasal abscesses related to plucking of nasal hairs.”

She added: “I would not recommend this method of hair removal for the nose.”