The UK's popular bakery chain is celebrating the summer of women's football as the Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

You can find out everything you need to know about this year's tournament in our explainer.

Customers can claim the sausage roll when they order exclusively through the online food delivery brand Just Eat when they spend £12.50 or more on key matchdays.

The Women's World Cup begins on July 20 but England will play their first match of the tournament on Saturday, July 22. ( Greggs) (Image: Greggs)

The deal is available on key match days with the first date being Saturday, July 22.

This is when England’s Lionesses play their first match of the tournament against Haiti in Brisbane.

Exact dates you can claim a free sausage roll from Greggs

Whether you're a footie fan or you're a sucker for a sausage roll, these are the key dates that you need to know

Saturday, July 22

Friday, July 28

Tuesday, August 1

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Food is a huge part of football culture and we're pleased to be teaming up with Just Eat to offer fans an exclusive deal on our tasty favourites during the tournament.

"While fans are cheering on the lionesses and willing them to bring it home, we hope that these offers will further help to keep the nations’ spirits high throughout the summer.”

It's not the only change giving away freebies over the World Cup either.

Pubgoers can get their hands on a free breakfast butty this weekend in Hungry Horse pubs to celebrate England’s first match.

Read the terms and conditions and the codeword you'll need to use in our explainer.

Customers can get a free bacon, sausage or Quorn breakfast butty on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 but they will have to say a secret phrase to redeem the offer.

The free butties are available from 9am or 10am, depending on your local pub’s opening hours, and they’ll be available until 11am on both days.