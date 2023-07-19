Those looking for a healthier lifestyle by maybe contemplating the switch to either no or low-alcohol drinks but are they a healthier option?

A Drinks Expert and founder of the UK’s reduced calorie, full strength ‘Better for you’ alcohol brand DrinkWell has answered the most Googled questions about the types of drinks.

What are no and low-alcoholic drinks?





No and low-alcohol drinks are drinks that either contain a small amount of alcohol or none at all.

Some low and no alcohol drinks can contain more sugar than the alcoholic versions (Image: Getty Images)

Usually drinks that are classed as low alcohol should have no more than 1.2% ABV.

A non-alcoholic drink must contain less than 0.5% ABV meaning some low and no-alcohol drinks can still contain some alcohol in small amounts, according to the Drinks Expert at DrinkWell.

Are low and no-alcohol drinks a healthier option?





Since low and no-alcohol drinks have less alcohol in them, you might think they are a healthier option but it actually depends on the type of drink, the brand and how it’s made.

It’s important to note that low or no alcohol in drinks doesn’t always mean lower calories as drinks like ‘mocktails’ or non-alcoholic beers can contain more sugar and calories than the alcoholic versions.

DrinkWell advises people to check the label on low and no-alcohol drinks before buying them so they can see what the drinks contain.