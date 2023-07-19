Whether you’re wondering what low and no-alcohol drinks are or you want to find out more about them, look no further.
Those looking for a healthier lifestyle by maybe contemplating the switch to either no or low-alcohol drinks but are they a healthier option?
A Drinks Expert and founder of the UK’s reduced calorie, full strength ‘Better for you’ alcohol brand DrinkWell has answered the most Googled questions about the types of drinks.
What are no and low-alcoholic drinks?
No and low-alcohol drinks are drinks that either contain a small amount of alcohol or none at all.
Usually drinks that are classed as low alcohol should have no more than 1.2% ABV.
A non-alcoholic drink must contain less than 0.5% ABV meaning some low and no-alcohol drinks can still contain some alcohol in small amounts, according to the Drinks Expert at DrinkWell.
Are low and no-alcohol drinks a healthier option?
Since low and no-alcohol drinks have less alcohol in them, you might think they are a healthier option but it actually depends on the type of drink, the brand and how it’s made.
It’s important to note that low or no alcohol in drinks doesn’t always mean lower calories as drinks like ‘mocktails’ or non-alcoholic beers can contain more sugar and calories than the alcoholic versions.
DrinkWell advises people to check the label on low and no-alcohol drinks before buying them so they can see what the drinks contain.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here