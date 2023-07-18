The pop icon, who performed alongside George Michael throughout much of the 1980s, was asked about taking part while on Jo Whileys BBC Radio 2 show.

The star, who was recently explored in a Netflix documentary about the Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go hitmakers, said “I’d never say no [to Strictly Come Dancing],” adding: "I would love to be able to dance properly."

When asked which dance he would do if given the chance to try and snag the Glitterball trophy, he said: "I would love to jive, I would love to cha-cha-cha, and I would love to foxtrot or American Smooth, quickstep.”

In their own words. The new documentary film WHAM! comes to Netflix 5 July. pic.twitter.com/63BPQlJuFr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 19, 2023

He went on to add: “I’m not saying no to Strictly [however] my greatest fear would be not being able to remember the steps. As long as Nadiya [Bychkova] was guiding me."

Big names rumoured to take part in new Strictly Come Dancing series

Andrew Ridgeley from Wham! isn't the only name being tipped as a possible entry to Strictly Come Dancing with Zara McDermott rumoured as the first-ever Love Island contestant to take part.

Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott of the Lionesses is also among those suggested to take part with the I'm A Celeb winner in the running to potentially snag two titles.

Strictly It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark could also be taking part with some speculating that the Big Brother star is swapping backstage for the main stage.

Rylan Clark recently announced his intention to step down from the show in a post on social media.

He said: "After 4 fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

"I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

"I've been welcomed in the strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me.

"The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

"Thank you Strictly you will always have my heart...and my dancing feet. Ry x"