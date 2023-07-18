The 42-year-old, who has clashed with other celebrities in the past, revealed the dislike between the two on TikTok as she appeared in a nose cast after her recent plastic surgery operation.

She told fans: "Holly Willoughby? I think she’s good friends with Pete," in reference to her first husband Peter Andre.

She continued: "That’s why she doesn’t like me, must be," adding: "A lot of people are, as they say, ‘Team Pete’. But who cares? I haven’t been married to the man for years."

Katie Price and Australian singer and TV personality Peter Andre first met on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here all the way back in 2004.

The former couple shares two children but have clashed a number of times as they co-parented the 16 and 18-year-olds.

While Holly Willoughby hasn't said anything publically about the supposed 'feud', The Mirror reported that some fans claimed to spot some tension between the two back in 2019 during a discussion on This Morning.

Holly Willougby 'in talks' with the BBC to host new programmes

This comes amid reported plans by the BBC to snatch Holly up after a tough few months for the ITV morning show.

The insider said that Holly Willoughby may be looking to leave This Morning to pursue a career at ITV's rival.

This wouldn't be the first time she has presented for the public broadcaster as she previously had stints on BBC shows like Freeze The Fear.

The source said: "Holly has had a good relationship and an open dialogue with BBC bosses since she hosted Freeze the Fear.

“Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project and have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities.

“So the ongoing drama at ITV has played into their hands.

“The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward.

“And one executive reached out to her directly earlier in the week."

The source went in to add: "If somehow This Morning does survive, losing Holly would be an absolute hammer blow.”