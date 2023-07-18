As summer approaches, it’s important to protect ourselves from the sun and sunbeds which both give off ultraviolet light – the main cause of melanoma.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the type of cancer, its causes, symptoms and more.

What is melanoma skin cancer?





Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body, the NHS website explains.

Check the shape of the area- if you were to draw a line down the centre, do the two halves look different?



Keep track of changes to your skin with our free skin check leaflet: https://t.co/Vn9kT83hAp #melanoma #melanomaskincancer #knowyourskin #earlydetection pic.twitter.com/SlVWrszGHD — Melanoma Focus UK (@focusonmelanoma) July 17, 2023

Some things including your age and having pale skin, a lot of moles and a family history of skin cancer can all increase your chances of being diagnosed with melanoma.

Skin cancer can often be prevented by being careful when out in the sun – using and reapplying sunscreen regularly can help prevent it.

What are the main symptoms of melanoma?





If you spot a new mole or that an existing mole has changed, these could be signs of melanoma.

Melanomas are more commonly found in areas of the body that get exposed to sun often however, they can be found anywhere on the body.

Rarer types of melanomas can affect the eyes, soles of the feet, palms of the hands and genitals.

The NHS advises that people check their skin for any unusual changes and it recommends using a mirror or asking a partner or a friend to check the areas you aren’t able to see.

Check the colour of the area and look out for two or more of the colours mentioned below.



Keep track of changes to your skin with our free skin check leaflet: https://t.co/Vn9kT83hAp #melanoma #melanomaskincancer #knowyourskin #earlydetection pic.twitter.com/ppZ7GSm2OU — Melanoma Focus UK (@focusonmelanoma) July 18, 2023

Look out for moles that are an uneven shape. They could also have two different-shaped halves and uneven edges.

Melanomas often have a mix of two or more colours.

While normal moles are usually small, melanomas are usually bigger – often more than 6mm wide.

A mole that changes size, shape or colour could be a melanoma as normal moles usually don’t change over time.

The NHS says you should also look out for moles that are swollen and sore, bleeding, itchy or crusty.

When should you see a doctor?





It’s recommended that you see a doctor if you have a mole that has changed size, shape or colour or if a mole is itchy or painful.

If you have a mole that’s inflamed, bleeding or crusty you should see a GP.

If a new or unusual mark on your skin has appeared and not gone after a few weeks, you should see your doctor.

A dark area under a nail that has not been caused by an injury also needs checking out by a doctor.

Melanomas that are spotted earlier can be easier to treat.

Other causes of melanoma

Younger people can get melanoma despite it being more common in older people.

If you have any of the following, you are more likely to get melanoma:

Pale skin that burns easily in the sun

Red or blonde hair

Blue or green eyes

Lots of freckles or moles

Had a lot of sun exposure and been sunburnt a lot in the past

Used sunburns a lot

A history of skin cancer in the family or have had it before yourself

People with black or brown skin are less likely to get melanoma but it is still possible and they often get melanoma on the soles of the feet, palms of the hands or under a nail.

Five or more sunburns in your lifetime doubles your risk of skin cancer, it's never too late to start protecting and caring for your skin. Find a sunscreen that you like and make sure you apply it, even on a cloudy day. pic.twitter.com/OtllgsjUFH — Melanoma UK (@MelanomaUK) July 17, 2023

How can you prevent melanoma?





Being safe in the sun can help prevent getting skin cancer, both melanoma and non-melanoma.

The NHS recommends that you stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day – 11am to 3pm in the UK.

You can also prevent it by keeping your arms and legs covered and wearing a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses that provide protection from ultraviolet (UV) rays.

You should use and reapply sunscreen regularly – the NHS recommends using one with an SPF of at least 30 and at least a 4-star UVA protection.

Babies and children should be protected by the sun as their skin is much more sensitive than an adult’s.

How is melanoma treated?





Melanoma is mainly treated by surgery but radiotherapy, medicines and chemotherapy are sometimes used.

The treatment you have will depend on where the cancer is, if it has spread and your general health.

Advanced melanoma might be very hard to treat and it may not be possible to cure it.

You can find out more information about melanoma skin cancer by visiting the NHS website.