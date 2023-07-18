The ITV show panellist, 58, shared that her initial reaction to the news was to "laugh hysterically".

Nolan told the panel that her sister Maureen had pointed out a "tiny bit of skin" on her shoulder that prompted her to seek a doctor's advice.

After seeing a dermatologist about "another problem", she said: "I went back in and he was very good and he said, 'Look, it's nothing to worry about.

Coleen Nolan 'sick of cancer' as Loose Women star shares diagnosis

"It is actually a cancer that doesn't necessarily spread, but you do need to treat it and we'll try it with cream and then the chemo cream and then if that doesn't work, we'll cut it out and give you a skin graft.' "

She added: "It was so shocking my first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard anybody say, because I'm sick of cancer."

Nolan also revealed on Loose Women that her first instinct was not to tell anyone in her family.

She explained: "Also, my first instinct was, I'm not telling anybody in my family because this that I've got at the moment seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been through.

"And ... what Linda is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she's having chemo.

"It just seemed so pathetic for some reason to go back and go, 'Oh yeah, I've got a carcinoma.' "

Coleen's sister Linda Nolan has incurable cancer, which has spread to her brain, and the family lost sister Bernie Nolan to breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

Their other sibling Anne Nolan has also battled breast cancer.

Very proud of my little sis. She acted on her instincts, found something amiss and got it checked. 👍



If you spot something out of the ordinary for you, PLEASE get it checked. Don’t be frightened ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/9tnBOjPw9k — Linda Nolan (@LindaNolan_) July 17, 2023

After Coleen's announcement, her sister Linda took to Twitter and made a plea to her followers.

Linda shared: "Very proud of my little sis. She acted on her instincts, found something amiss and got it checked.

"If you spot something out of the ordinary for you, PLEASE get it checked. Don’t be frightened."