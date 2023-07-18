The broadcaster is said to be focused on producing a new kind of dating programme for people losing their virginity.

'Virgin Island' will apparently feature individuals that don't have any sexual experience and will be a 'dating show with a real difference', a source told The Sun.

Channel 4 bosses also reportedly hope it will be "a bit more sophisticated and complicated" than the ITV2 show which is hosted by Maya Jama.

The Channel 4 show will follow the contestants all the way through their journey towards losing their virginity. (Lifted Entertainment/ ITV) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

Channel 4 dating show expected to be 'more complicated' than Love Island

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, a source said: "This is very much a 'Love Island' scenario, but a dating show with a real difference.

“Instead of being desperate to bed one another, this programme will see them take tentative steps towards losing their virginity and look at some of the science and theory behind sexual attraction.

“Of course it has echoes of Love Island but it’s a bit more sophisticated and complicated than just lazing round a pool eyeing each other up before all pairing up for bedtime antics when the lights go out.”

The news comes after the success of other recent dating shows like Netflix's Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind.

😘 Here come the girls! @bbcthree announces a follow up series to the UK’s first gay dating show!



I Kissed A Girl will serve drama, smash stereotypes, and promise more twists and turns than ever.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/bnXZiaeGVJ pic.twitter.com/NAm2K1zfd7 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 5, 2023

Recently, singer and former X-factor judge Dannii Minogue delighted viewers as she fronted BBC Three's recent hit I Kissed A Boy.

The first series focused on single gay men, while a female version 'I Kissed A Girl' is expected to air in 2024.

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall is also set to host 'My Mum, Your Dad', which sees single parents being nominated by their own kids in a search for love.

Paul Mortimer - ITV's Director of Reality and Acquisitions - previously commented: "'My Mum, Your Dad' is set to be a relationship show with a difference, as we follow the emotional and inspiring journeys of single parents looking to find love once more.

"Packed full of heart and humour, we’re really excited to be bringing this brand new format to ITV1’s mainstream audience.

"With Davina at the helm, this will be a grown-up iteration of a series in the dating genre that, thus far, has largely been the preserve of younger viewers."