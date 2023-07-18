Matt Hancock was 'absolutely destroyed' in Channel 4's SAS Who Dares Wins, according to presenter Bily Billingham.
The West Suffolk MP, 44, is set to appear on the upcoming celebrity spin-off series of the broadcaster's military endurance show.
Hancock - who served as the UK's health secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic - reportedly got “absolutely destroyed” by the programme’s tough tests of both mental and physical strength.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column, Chief Instructor Billy Billingham said: “We treat everybody the same and we really went at him.
SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor says Matt Hancock 'deserved' Channel 4 show tests
“You might think that he’d be a c*** but for most of the time he wasn’t. But if anyone shows any attitude, they get it and when he tried it, he got f***** smashed.
“In the interrogation bit, he gets destroyed, absolutely destroyed.
"At the time I thought, ‘Oh, hang on, maybe this is a bit much’. But no, he deserved it.
“The idea is every single contestant will either leave on day one or will leave as a better version of themselves and with Matt Hancock, he’s still got a long way to go.”
The interview follows reporters that fellow SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant John Barrowman pulled out of the reality show on day one of filming.
The upcoming series - which is due to air in the Autumn - is also expected to star Rachel Johnson, Bianca Gascoigne and Anthony Ogogo among others.
The ex-Health Secretary's appearance on the programme comes after his stint on last year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’.
Hancock appeared on the ITV series to beg for “forgiveness” and explained he had made a "big" mistake" after his affair aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed whilst his own social distancing rules were in place.
Speaking to Loose Women panellist and fellow campmate Charlene White, the politician said: “Do you know what it is actually what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for. We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”
