The West Suffolk MP, 44, is set to appear on the upcoming celebrity spin-off series of the broadcaster's military endurance show.

Hancock - who served as the UK's health secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic - reportedly got “absolutely destroyed” by the programme’s tough tests of both mental and physical strength.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column, Chief Instructor Billy Billingham said: “We treat everybody the same and we really went at him.

“You might think that he’d be a c*** but for most of the time he wasn’t. But if anyone shows any attitude, they get it and when he tried it, he got f***** smashed.

“In the interrogation bit, he gets destroyed, absolutely destroyed.

"At the time I thought, ‘Oh, hang on, maybe this is a bit much’. But no, he deserved it.

“The idea is every single contestant will either leave on day one or will leave as a better version of themselves and with Matt Hancock, he’s still got a long way to go.”

The interview follows reporters that fellow SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant John Barrowman pulled out of the reality show on day one of filming.

The upcoming series - which is due to air in the Autumn - is also expected to star Rachel Johnson, Bianca Gascoigne and Anthony Ogogo among others.

The ex-Health Secretary's appearance on the programme comes after his stint on last year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’.

Hancock appeared on the ITV series to beg for “forgiveness” and explained he had made a "big" mistake" after his affair aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed whilst his own social distancing rules were in place.

Speaking to Loose Women panellist and fellow campmate Charlene White, the politician said: “Do you know what it is actually what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for. We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”