The money is being used to support organisations within the voluntary and community sector to support customers who may need extra help with their tax affairs.

HMRC is inviting eligible organisations to bid for the funding, worth £1.8m a year from 2024 until 2027, through HMRC’s Voluntary and Community Sector Grant Funding programme.

Bids can be submitted from July 24 until August 21, with successful organisations being announced in October before receiving the support from April 1, 2024.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said: “We know that customers really value the trusted tax advice they receive from our voluntary and community sector partners.

“The funding programme is an important part in our commitment to support our hardest to reach customers and builds on the current support HMRC offers to those who may need extra help with their tax affairs.”

David Newbold, Director of Sight Loss Advice Service, from RNIB, one of 12 organisations previously awarded under the grant programme said: “RNIB is extremely grateful to HMRC for its generous support, ensuring blind and partially sighted people can access the advice, information and practical help they need to deal with their tax affairs and HMRC.

“We’re proud to have HMRC as a partner, its contribution is vital to continue our important work in supporting vulnerable individuals.”

As well as providing support to customers who may need extra help, organisations will provide valuable insight to improve HMRC’s understanding of customers in vulnerable circumstances.

This will allow HMRC to reduce barriers and improve the customer experience when dealing with the department.