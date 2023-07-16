Around this time last year, July 19, 2022, the hottest-ever temperature was recorded in Britain at a sweltering 40.3C.

Weather experts believed the mercury could reach similar levels in June, but as is British tradition, the sun quickly succumbed to thunderstorms, high winds and downpours.

However, this could soon change if crucial circumstances are met. It comes as Europe is being struck by the scorching Cerberus heatwave sweeping the content, pushing temperatures over 40C.

Cerberus heatwave: a real contrast across Europe over the coming days - stormy weather expected for the UK, while high temperatures are forecast for parts of southern Europe



UK weather warning details here: https://t.co/lxgKBza5xq pic.twitter.com/hoo2rIrbfK — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 13, 2023

Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services, told the Daily Star we can expect changeable conditions with intervals of rain over the next two weeks or so.

However, the start of next month could be a very different story. He said: "August, first couple of weeks, I would say there’s a 10 per cent chance - no more - of seeing 40C in the UK, getting back to record levels.

"Getting into the 30-35C, I’d put that chance at around 30 per cent. That’s about where we are with it returning to those zones."

However, for 40C heat to occur, he said the "right synoptic situation" needs to take place. "Drafts of air from the south," are the crucial factor.

.@esa: "Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heatwave with temperatures expected to climb to 48°C on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia – potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe." https://t.co/QmDwWBvL3A #Cerberus pic.twitter.com/gmE1CK7cqy — Adam Vaughan (@adamvaughan_uk) July 13, 2023

He added: "So until we get one of them - and we’re not going to see that for at least a couple of weeks - then we’ll remain on the fringes."

Mr Dale went on to say "the risk will be there" because of where we are with climate change: "It cannot be denied. We’re in a changing world and we’ve reached a line in the sand."

Over the next few days, however, the Met Office is forecasting rain and showers.

Sunny spells and showers elsewhere, although some eastern areas stay dry, remaining breezy with the strongest winds across northern areas.

Monday should see winds get lighter. Any early brightness on Tuesday will then give way to cloudy skies and rain for some.

It's expected to get brighter on Wednesday and Thursday with isolated showers and warm, sunny spells.