The singer shared that she was attacked by a hotel porter in 2012 following a night out celebrating fellow contestant Rylan Clark’s birthday at a Mayfair nightclub, which was attended by members of the X Factor production team.

Speaking to The Guardian, Spraggan shared that she felt let down by ITV: “It was inappropriate for anybody – including contestants – to be drunk.

“How can you fulfil your duty of care when free alcohol is involved?”

X Factor star Lucy Spraggan shares she was raped whilst on the ITV show

Spraggan shares details of her attack in her new memoir, Process: Finding My Way Through where she reveals that she fell unconscious and was escorted back to the hotel by a member of the production team, where a porter offered to help get her to her room.

However, he later used a “traceable keycard” to enter the room and attack her, she said.

“I woke up the next day with this sense of sheer dread. I don’t think I’ve ever felt that level of confusion since.

“I knew that I’d been raped, but I could not process that. So I put my clothes on and went into autopilot.”

The former X Factor contestant did share that the production team of the ITV show called the police and an arrest was quickly made but Spraggan said she believed they were “unprepared” to deal with what had happened.

Sharing that she received both financial and medical support in the immediate aftermath, but said she was not given any support after her attacker was convicted.

Writing in her memoir, Spraggan said: “No one ever contacted me to ask if I was OK.

“No one called or emailed when the trial was over and he was convicted. No one offered me rehabilitation or ongoing mental health treatment. I was on my own.”

Spraggan left The X Factor, which was won that year by James Arthur, during the live shows citing illness, but has now revealed a side effect of a drug used to prevent HIV made her too unwell to continue in the days after the assault.

She said she wanted to make public the reason for her exit at the time but was told it might affect her future career.

Spraggan said she was speaking out now because “in order, for me to rebuild myself and move on, I needed to tell the truth”.

ITV release statement as X Factor star shares they were raped

A statement from ITV said: “We have the deepest compassion for Lucy and everything she has endured as a result of this horrific ordeal. We commend her resilience and bravery.

“The X Factor was produced by Thames and Syco, who were primarily responsible for duty of care towards all of its programme contributors.

“ITV as a commissioning broadcaster is committed to having in place suitable and robust oversight procedures, with a view to ensuring that independent producers employ the correct processes to protect the mental health and welfare of participants.

“We have evolved and improved these oversight procedures since the events in question and we are encouraged to hear that Thames recognises the importance of continuous review and improvement of their own processes.

“We continue to evolve our own duty of care processes on programmes we produce to ensure that there are appropriate measures in place to support contributors before, during and after filming.

“In an event of such a distressing nature, welfare and support towards the victim would always be of the utmost priority.”