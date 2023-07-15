Speaking in his new book 'Just One Thing', he advised getting out in the morning within two hours of waking up.

Of course for some, getting up and out the door in the morning - especially on a weekend - can seem laborious, but the good doctor swears that a brisk walk is the key to steady weight loss.

He said raising your heart rate with low-impact exercise early in the day helps to regulate your appetite, which in turn helps with weight loss.

Not only will a morning walk burn calories, but Dr Mosley also says it will help curb the urge of snacking throughout the day.

Delighted to say that Clare and I are doing a live tour of England and Wales, starting in February. Lots of health tips, cooking and clips from upcoming series. Love questions and selfieshttps://t.co/nnM2ojbTlI pic.twitter.com/CixpCIDXBO — Michael Mosley (@DrMichaelMosley) July 14, 2023

Writing in Just One Thing, Michael said: "As well as waking you up, bright outdoor light helps to reset your body clock, which in turn helps to regulate hunger, mood, body temperature and all sorts of other important bodily processes."

He added: "Light levels outdoors are at least 10 times brighter than inside your house, and when this light hits sensors at the back of your eyes, this sends messages to a part of your brain called the pituitary gland, ordering it to stop producing the hormone melatonin."

Melatonin is a hormone your body produces to help get you to sleep. Michael recommends walking for at least 30 minutes (not really that much?) but says any amount of walking in the morning is better than none.

Stay Young is going out every morning this week on BBC Radio 4 at 9.45am and on BBC Sounds. Perhaps ‘ways to stay youthful for as long as possible” would have been more accurate, though less catchy https://t.co/eWF7dteyPR — Michael Mosley (@DrMichaelMosley) July 10, 2023

He said: "As well as exposing you to lots of light, any walk, short, long, fast or slow, will strengthen muscles and bones, reduce joint and muscular pain, burn a few calories and increase energy levels."

Michael also uses a seasonal affective disorder lamp if he is unable to get out into the daylight, which produces enough rays to mimic daylight and boost hormones which keep you happy and sleep well.

Michael says one thing he loves to do is regularly take cold showers for the "short, sharp, shock" they give to the nervous system. And he makes sure to do other exercises every morning, such as press-ups, which he says can strengthen the brain as well as the muscles.