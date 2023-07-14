ITV has announced people who can’t get enough of the drama through their TV screens will be able to visit the Emmerdale village set for guided tours this summer.

This runs alongside the chance to embark on the Coronation Street Experience, which offers fans access to replica sets, historic props and costumes announced earlier this year.

What to expect at the Emmerdale guided tours this summer and how to buy tickets

During the 90-minute long tour, visitors will see exterior sets of The Woolpack, Cafe Mainstreet and David’s Shop and get to take photos with a surprise member of the Emmerdale cast.

The tours kick off on July 29 and run every weekend until September 3.

Tickets cost £35 per adult and £35 per child (aged five-15).

Entry is free for those under the age of five and carers.

Ticket prices include return transport from Emmerdale's The New Inn Pub, Eccup Lane, Leeds, LS16 8AU to the closed set location - more information can be found here.

Talking about the summer tours, Neil Curry, guest experience manager from Continuum Attractions said: “Our guests tell us they want to get as close to the shows as possible, they also say that meeting the cast is one of their all time ‘bucket list wishes’, so we thought we’d turn the summer into a soap meet and greet spectacular!

“It’s genuinely the best fun to see the surprise and excitement when our visitors come face to face with one of their favourite cast members on the actual set where they work.”

Where is Emmerdale filmed?





Emmerdale is set in Yorkshire and filming takes place at Harewood House Estate, which is owned by The Earl and Countess of Harewood.

Today we’ll mostly be drinking real ales and craft beers, any guesses as to what we ‘ve gone for? Reply to this tweet and let us know 🔽🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/Avwc9AC9gw — The Emmerdale Village Tour (@EmmerdaleTour) August 24, 2022

The village set sits close to Leeds in West Yorkshire and the interior scenes are usually shot at Leeds Studios.

James Penfold, ITV’s controller commercial, brand licensing added: “We’re really excited to say that some of the biggest names on our shows will be waiting to say ‘hi’ to those lucky enough to get these tickets.

“These are once in a lifetime moments for so many people, a lot who have travelled from the other side of the world to visit us.

“It’s definitely going to be a summer to remember.”

The Emmerdale Village Tour is an outside walking tour with uneven surfaces and some hilly areas. Guests are advised to wear appropriate footwear and clothing.