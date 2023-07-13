Amid the cost-of-living crisis, non-teaching and teaching staff feel key cash skills are missing from the school curriculum, according to the nationwide survey of both conducted by Discounts for Teachers.

The data revealed an overwhelming 67% believe managing personal finances should be added to the modern-day school curriculum, with over half (56%) stating they wish they were taught how to manage money when they were at school.

An overwhelming 88% of those polled said more needs to be done to educate children on personal finances.

This was supported in the education sector, with nearly two-thirds (63%) of teachers stating they believe how to manage personal finances should be added to the school curriculum.

The findings come as nearly 8 in 10 Brits state they have struggled with personal finances since leaving school, while less than a third of those surveyed (29%) felt well-prepared to handle the cost-of-living crisis thanks to skills they learnt in school.

Elsewhere, first aid (46%) and how to write a CV (36%) were also named among the top three life skills Brits wish they were taught at school.

The survey also revealed English (27%) is the nation’s favourite school subject, with maths (23%) and history (22%) following narrowly behind. When it comes to the subjects thought to be most valuable, English (49%) and Maths (48%) were named the most useful subjects for adult life.

At the opposite end of the scale, over a quarter of Brits (28%) named R.E the least useful subject currently taught at schools, with 26% stating they would remove it from the school curriculum.

Drama (13%) and psychology (10%) were also named as subjects Brits would like to see axed from school schedules.

Storm Postlethwaite, Managing Director of Discounts for Teachers, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has made it incredibly difficult for people in the UK over the past few years.

"Our survey reveals that the nation felt ill-prepared for the economic issues and that more needs to be done to help educate children on how to manage their personal finances.

“Education professionals do an amazing job to help prepare children for adult life, but there are almost definitely gaps in the curriculum in which key life skills needed are missed.

“Discounts for Teachers is proud to help support those working in the education sector, providing workers with discounts and offers from retailers to help alleviate some of the financial burdens of everyday life.”