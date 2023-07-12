The 30-year-old was taking part in his first interview in six years on the Call Her Daddy podcast when he discussed the topic.

He quit the band in the middle of their 2015 world tour, initially saying he had taken a break due to "stress".

However, Zayn explained he'd realised the band's days were numbered when other members refused to sign new contracts, BBC News reports.

He said: "I knew something was happening, so I just got ahead of the curve.

"I was like, 'I'm just going to get out of here, I think this is done'."

Zayn Malik will be on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast for his first interview in 6 years.



pic.twitter.com/Tm54ru45F7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2023

Zayn Malik 'serious' about his music and his business

Giving further detail on the One Direction split, Zayn said: "I just seen it [coming] and I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record. If I'm being completely honest with you, I was like, 'I'm going to jump the gun here'.

"I'm a passive dude, but when it comes to my music and my business, I'm serious about it and I'm competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing. That was the reason."

He also clarified that some underlying tension had surfaced within the band due to the intense scrutiny they had all been under since their debut on X Factor.

"There was obviously underlying issues within our friendships, too. We'd got sick of each other if I'm being completely honest," he added.

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015 (Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

Zayn Malik addresses Gigi Hadid controversy

Zayn also addressed the 2021 incident in which he was accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend, the supermodel Gigi Hadid, and her mother Yolanda.

The star pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment following a family argument, in which he was alleged to have grabbed and shoved Yolanda.

He said he had agreed not to contest the harassment charges so he could concentrate on raising his daughter, Khai, with his ex-partner.

"I just didn't want to bring attention to anything," he clarified.

"I just wasn't trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [Yolanda], or any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that. There was no point.

"I believe I dealt with it in the best way, an amicable, respectful way, and that's all that needs to be said."