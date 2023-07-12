Currently, people over the age of 70 have the opportunity to get the Shingrix jab but soon anyone who is severely immunosuppressed and over 50 will be offered it from September 1.

Those turning 65 and 70 will also be eligible for the vaccine after their birthday.

As a result of the additional rollout by the NHS, the jab is expected to reach an additional 900,000 people.

Nine out of ten adults carry the virus that causes shingles after having had chicken pox in childhood, according to the NHS

It will also be expanded to those aged 60 and over by September 2028.

Shingles can be contracted by people of any age but complications can occur in people with weakened immune systems.

It isn’t contagious but it develops in people who have had chicken pox previously.

According to the NHS, at least nine in ten adults carry the virus which causes shingles after previously having chicken pox in childhood.

Shingles can result in blindness, hearing loss, nerve pain and death in some cases.

Steve Russell, national director of vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “While the country has been focused on the NHS’s successful Covid and flu vaccine programmes, there remain other preventable illnesses like shingles which can be fatal to those most at risk.

“With a quarter of people getting shingles in their lifetime, and with it being one of the few conditions that cannot achieve herd immunity, the expansion of the programme will provide peace of mind to hundreds of thousands and save lives.”

Shingrix is a non-live vaccine and was made available as an alternative to Zostavax in September 2021.

The NHS said those who have already received a Zostavax vaccine don’t need to re-vaccinate with Shingrix.

The vaccine might also be offered out by GPs and practice nurses during routine visits or check-ups.