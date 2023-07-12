There are new scams appearing all of the time and with technology becoming more advance, this means there are more cyber-crimes to look out for.

Consumer Champion Which? has revealed they received reports of O2 users receiving calls “out of the blue” promising a 50% discount on their mobile phone bill.

Which? also said if you accept, you’ll receive a text message containing a passcode, which the scammer will use to try and gain access to your account.

What is a vishing scam?





A vishing scam is when fraudsters will attempt to impersonate a company over the phone.

The cyber attack attempts to trick victims into giving up sensitive information like credit card numbers, bank account details and passwords, reports Barclaycard.

The scammers will typically create fake caller ID profiles so that the phone numbers they’re calling on seem legitimate and sometimes even make use of automated voice simulation technology to “put victims at ease.”

What is the O2 vishing scam and how do I avoid it?





Which? said: “The scam begins with a fraudster calling you claiming to be from O2. They'll already have some information about you, which may have been accessed via an unrelated data breach in the past. This information will be used to take you through 'security' questions.

“While you’re on the phone, you’ll receive a text from O2. The text tells you a one-time passcode has been requested and will arrive shortly. This genuine message will have been triggered by the scammer trying to log into your account on the O2 website. Ultimately, the scammer wants to access the account and change your password - potentially enabling them to attempt to take out contracts in your name. “

Further information suggests the text message from O2 includes a warning stating "if someone’s calling you and asking for a code, please end the call because they do not work for O2."

It thought while this should “arouse your suspicions”, the scammer will try to talk you around and claim their request is genuine.

Which? adds: “Next, you’ll receive a follow-up text containing the code. If you read it out to the fraudster, they’ll be able to use it to get into your account.

“O2 confirmed to Which? that it never asks customers for passcodes, passwords, Pins or bank details over the phone.”

How to report an O2 vishing scam

If you have any suspicions, you must put the phone down immediately and call the company back on a trusted, verified number to confirm their identity and to see if they have been in touch with you.

Which? issues the following advice to O2 customers: “You can report scam calls received on your mobile phone to your provider by texting the word ‘call’ followed by the phone number to 7726 on an iPhone. If you have an Android, text the word ‘call’ to 7726. You’ll then receive a message asking you for the scam number.

“Scam text messages can be reported by forwarding them to 7726.”